John Sornson
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:John Sornson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Nebraska City, Nebraska 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, September 24, 2023 
Time:2:00pm-4:00pm 
Location:Nebraska City Eagles Club, 600 First Corso, Nebraska City, Nebraska 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Please join and share a story about and/or memory of John. Food and refreshments will be served. John owned Johnny Cycle in Nebraska City, NE.  

