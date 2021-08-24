|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John Zych
|Pronunciation:
|rhymes with rich
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Glenwood Ward
|Visitation Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
John passed away on August 23, 2021 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
John Zych, 74, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
