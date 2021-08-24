John Zych
Service:Funeral
Name:John Zych
Pronunciation:rhymes with rich
Age:74
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Glenwood Ward
Visitation Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

John passed away on August 23, 2021 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

