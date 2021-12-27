|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Johnathan T. Kraeger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Webster City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the John Kraeger Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Cremation will follow the services.
|Notes:
|John passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. The family requests casual attire for those attending the services. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
