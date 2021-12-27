Johnathan T. Kraeger, 56, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Johnathan T. Kraeger
Pronunciation: 
Age:56
From:Webster City, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, December 31, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 31, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 AM
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the John Kraeger Memorial Fund. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Cremation will follow the services.
Notes:John passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.  The family requests casual attire for those attending the services.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

