|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Johnnie Land
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Afton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 - 8:00 P.M. - Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|6:00 - 8:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery, Creston, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Johnnie Land, 86, of Afton, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
Anniversaries
-
Aug 16