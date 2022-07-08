Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Johnnie "Mic" Trauernicht
Pronunciation: TRON-ick
Age:  77
From:  Essex, Iowa
Previous: Craig, Missouri
Day and Date:  Thurs, Jul 14, 2022
Time:  11:30 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Thurs, Jul 14, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:30 am
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

