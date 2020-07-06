|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Joleen Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:45 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private - Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Joleen Nelson, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
