Jolene Downing
Service:   Funeral Service
Name:  Jolene Downing
Pronunciation: Jo  Lean
Age:   64
From:   Burlington Junction, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, February 26, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location:   Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:  Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:  Friday, February 25, 2022 
Visitation Start:   5 PM
Visitation End:  7 PM
Memorials:   Laura Street Baptist Church Children and Youth Program
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

