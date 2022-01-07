Jolene F. Burns, 77, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Memorial
|Name:
|Jolene F. Burns
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials Directed to:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Jolene passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
