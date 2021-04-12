|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jon Curtis Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Graham, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 15, 2021
|Time:
|12:00 PM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Graham, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Graham, MO, or the Graham Missouri Lions Club
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home, Graham, MO
|Notes:
|Jon passed away at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, surround by his family. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jon C. Holmes, 67, Graham, MO
Bram Funeral Home
