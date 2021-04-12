Jon C. Holmes
Service:Funeral 
Name:Jon Curtis Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Graham, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 15, 2021 
Time:12:00 PM 
Location:United Methodist Church, Graham, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 14, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:United Methodist Church, Graham, MO, or the Graham Missouri Lions Club 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Prairie Home, Graham, MO
Notes:Jon passed away at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, surround by his family.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.