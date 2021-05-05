Service:Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:Jon Henning
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 7, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Jon Henning Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

