|Graveside with Military Honors
|Jon Larson
|73
|Columbia, MO
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|11:00 AM
|Malvern, Iowa Cemetery
|See his tribute page for memorials
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Condolences, memories or photos may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Jon Larson, 73, Columbia, MO
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
