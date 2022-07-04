Jonathan Hurst
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Jonathan "Jay" Hurst
Pronunciation: 
Age: 34
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646018/jonathan-william-hurst/

