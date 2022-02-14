Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:JoNell Kasper
Pronunciation: Jo-Nell
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri 
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 23, 2022 
Time:12:30 p.m. 
Location:Iowa Veterans Cemetery ~ Van Meter, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Iowa Veterans Cemetery ~ Van Meter, Iowa
Notes:

JoNell passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

