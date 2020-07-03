Joseph Heitshusen
Service:Family Funeral
Name:Joseph Heitshusen
Pronunciation:Height - susan
Age:25
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous:Farragut, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 7
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location:Farragut High School
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 6
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery:Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Family Funeral Services for immediate and extended family will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at United Trinity Church in Hamburg. The Funeral will be Live Streamed at the Hamburg Elementary School Gym AND the Farragut High School Gym for those who wish to go to one of these places to watch the funeral. The Funeral will also be Live Streamed from Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.