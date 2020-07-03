|Service:
|Family Funeral
|Name:
|Joseph Heitshusen
|Pronunciation:
|Height - susan
|Age:
|25
|From:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 7
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Farragut High School
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 6
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Family Funeral Services for immediate and extended family will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at United Trinity Church in Hamburg. The Funeral will be Live Streamed at the Hamburg Elementary School Gym AND the Farragut High School Gym for those who wish to go to one of these places to watch the funeral. The Funeral will also be Live Streamed from Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Joseph Heitshusen, 25, Hamburg, Iowa
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.