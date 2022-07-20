Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Joseph "Joe" Stillwell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 12 Noon until the sunset
Location: Joe's home near Malvern
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647105/joe-stillwell/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.