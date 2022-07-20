|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Joseph "Joe" Stillwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|12 Noon until the sunset
|Location:
|Joe's home near Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the Omaha National Cemetery.
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647105/joe-stillwell/
Joseph "Joe" Stillwell, 74, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
