|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Joseph "Mike" Burton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
Gathering Location:
|Bricker Room - 410 West Sheridan Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Joseph Burton Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Joseph passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Westboro, Missouri.
Joseph "Mike" Burton, 69, of Westboro, Missouri
Pat Leece
