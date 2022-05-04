|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Joseph Moran
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Honey Creek, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 9, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 8, 2022
|Visitation Time:
|5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Rosary and Prayer Service:
|Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Farm of the Child in Honduras or St. Croix Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|St. Joseph Cemetery
|Notes:
|To see the full obituary notice, please visit www.hoyfuneral.com
Joseph Moran, age 93, of Honey Creek, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
