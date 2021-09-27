|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Joshua "JJ" Park, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Joshua “JJ” Park Jr., 49, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com and it will also be available for viewing on the funeral home website by noon the following Monday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Josh's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Joshua “JJ” Park, Jr., 49, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
