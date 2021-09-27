Joshua Park
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Joshua "JJ" Park, Jr
Pronunciation: 
Age:49
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 9, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 9 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:12:30 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. (Service)
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:
Joshua “JJ” Park Jr., 49, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com and it will also be available for viewing on the funeral home website by noon the following Monday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Josh's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.