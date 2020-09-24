|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Joyce Ann (Dorrel) Ware
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Time:
|12:30 PM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary starts at 12:00 PM at the Church
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Joyce passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com
