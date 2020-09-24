Joyce A. Ware
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Joyce Ann (Dorrel) Ware
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Maryville, mO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 26, 2020 
Time:12:30 PM 
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville 
Visitation Location:At the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:St. Gregory's Catholic Church 
Visitation Start:Rosary starts at 12:00 PM at the Church 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Joyce passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com

