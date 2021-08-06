|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Joyce Anderson Richardson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Kansas City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Time:
|11 an
|Location:
|Presbyterian Church of College Springs
|Visitation Location:
|Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 am
|Visitation End:
|11 am
|Memorials:
|Parkinson's Foundation or North Care Hospice House of North Kansas City, Missouri- check out our website for more information and address
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Coin, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Joyce Anderson Richardson, 75, North Kansas City, MO
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
Anniversaries
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8