|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Joyce E. Livengood
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
