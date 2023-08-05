Joyce E. Long, 87, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Pending Memorial
Name:

Joyce E. Long

Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials in Joyce's name are being directed to the Essex Lied Public Library or to the Essex Firefighters Association.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Joyce peacefully passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Accura HealthCare of Stanton, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

