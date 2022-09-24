Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa

|Service:
|N/A
|Name:
|Joyce Carol (Shapcott) Kelley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Hastings, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday October 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
