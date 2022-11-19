Joyce Carlson
Service: Funeral
Name: Joyce L. Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: Emerson, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM
Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of Joyce.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.