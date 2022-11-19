|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joyce L. Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 25, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 25, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of Joyce.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa
