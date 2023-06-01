Joyce Libby, 76, of Lewis, Iowa
Joyce Libby, 76, of Lewis, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa.

Visitation with family present will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 4th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Rolands.  Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joyce’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

