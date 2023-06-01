|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Joyce Libby
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Lewis, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 4, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 4th, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, IA
|Notes:
Joyce Libby, 76, of Lewis, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa.
Visitation with family present will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 4th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Rolands. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joyce's family and her arrangements.
Joyce Libby, 76, of Lewis, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
