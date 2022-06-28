Joyce M. Welch
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Joyce Marcene (Griffith) Welch
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Bethany, MO 
Previous:SW Iowa and Colorado 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 29, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nodaway Memorial Gardens 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Charity of the donors choice 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

