|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Joyce Marcene (Griffith) Welch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Bethany, MO
|Previous:
|SW Iowa and Colorado
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Charity of the donors choice
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Joyce M. Welch, 74, of Bethany, MO
Bram Funeral Home
