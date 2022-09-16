|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Joyce (Moore) Howery
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday - September 22, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Congregational United Church of Christ - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Congregational United Church of Christ - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday - September 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private interment of ashes later in the Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18