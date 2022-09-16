Joyce (Moore) Howery
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Joyce (Moore) Howery 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Thurman, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday - September 22, 2022 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Congregational United Church of Christ - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Location: Congregational United Church of Christ - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - September 22, 2022 
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Private interment of ashes later in the Thurman, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.