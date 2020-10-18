|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Joyce (Mullen) Kinser
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 21,202
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Victoria Cemetery (south of Massena)
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 A.M. Family will not be present. Social distancing will be practiced and facemasks are recommended
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Carbon Hall or Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Victoria Cemetery, Massena, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Joyce (Mullen) Kinser of Lenox, Iowa, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
