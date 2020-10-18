Joyce Kinser
Buy Now
Service:Graveside Services
Name:Joyce (Mullen) Kinser
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 21,202
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Victoria Cemetery (south of Massena)
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Visitation Start:8:00 A.M. Family will not be present. Social distancing will be practiced and facemasks are recommended
Visitation End:6:00 P.M.
Memorials:Carbon Hall or Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Victoria Cemetery, Massena, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.