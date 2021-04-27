|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Joyce Oliphant
|Pronunciation:
|All - a - fant
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Lenox,Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday ~ May 3, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ May 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held the Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Joyce Oliphant, age 75, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
