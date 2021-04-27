Joyce Oliphant
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Joyce Oliphant
Pronunciation: All - a - fant
Age: 75
From: Lenox,Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday ~ May 3, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Monday ~ May 3, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM
Memorials: May be directed to the Lenox United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held the Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.