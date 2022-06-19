|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Joyce Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Elk Horn, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church in Harlan, IA
|Open Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church in Harlan
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m.
|Notes:
Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, IA.
The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joyce’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
