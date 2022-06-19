Joyce Petersen
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Joyce Petersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Elk Horn, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan, IA
Open Visitation Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 20, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m.
Notes:

Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, IA.

 The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joyce’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.