Joyce Rother
Service: Funeral
Name: Joyce Rother
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 am
Visitation End: 10:30 am
Memorials:Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

