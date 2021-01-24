Joyce Schroer Paneitz
Buy Now
Service: Funeral
Name: Joyce Schroer Paneitz
Pronunciation: like Share with an R  Shrare     Pan ites
Age: 97
From: Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Cheyenne, Wyoming and Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Trinity Lutheran Church-Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Red Oak Public Library-Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.