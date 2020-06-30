Joyce Skahill
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Joyce Skahill
Age:93
From:Villisca, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, July 6, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak,  Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 6, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM
Memorials:St. Joseph Catholic Church, Villisca Alumni & Friends Association, or Care Initiatives Hospice
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery near Villisca, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com