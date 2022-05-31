Joyce Sparr, 75, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Private Family
Name: Joyce Sparr
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: later date private family service
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Joyce passed away surrounded by her beloved family, May 28, 2022, of Natural causes at Clarinda Regional Health Care.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

