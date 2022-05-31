|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Joyce Sparr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|later date private family service
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Joyce passed away surrounded by her beloved family, May 28, 2022, of Natural causes at Clarinda Regional Health Care.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Joyce Sparr, 75, Clarinda, IA
