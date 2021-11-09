|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Juanita Blume
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa Fellowship Hall
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Following the memorial service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Juanita Blume Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa at a later date.
|Notes:
Juanita passed away Monday night at Clarinda Regional Health center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Juanita Blume, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
