Juanita Blume
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Juanita Blume
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa Fellowship Hall
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021
Visitation Start: Following the memorial service
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Juanita Blume Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa at a later date.
Notes:

Juanita passed away Monday night at Clarinda Regional Health center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

