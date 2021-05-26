Service:Memorial 
Name:Judith A. Wilczek
Pronunciation:(Will-check)
Age:80
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:First Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:11:00 A.M.
Memorials:Atchison County Democratic Committee
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.