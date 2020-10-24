Service: Funeral
Name: Judith Ann "Judy" Euken
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020
Time: 2 PM 
Location: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: There will open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Visitation Start: Noon
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a memorial to be placed at Inman Elementary School where Judy spent so many years.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Burial will be at a later date in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery near Wiota, Iowa.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

