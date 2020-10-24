|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Judith Ann "Judy" Euken
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|There will open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|may be directed to the family for a memorial to be placed at Inman Elementary School where Judy spent so many years.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at a later date in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery near Wiota, Iowa.
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Judith Ann "Judy" Euken, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
