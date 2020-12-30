Service: Private Family Graveside Funeral
Name: Judith Ann "Judy" Magers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 2, 2021
Time: 2 PM Private family graveside service with live streaming for the public on Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook Page.
Location: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 8:30 AM
Visitation End: 1 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Emerson United Methodist Church.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

