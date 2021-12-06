Judith McElroy
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Judith "Judy" McElroy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Percival, IA
Previous: Nebr. City, NE
Day and Date: Wednesday; Oct. 8, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday; Oct. 7, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Percival Hometown Pride ~ Percival, IA
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE (at a later date)
 The funeral services will be live streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

