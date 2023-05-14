Nelson, Judy
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Services
Name:Judith "Judy" Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 20, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 19, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:30 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Music Association or the American Parkinson Association
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Private Family Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Judy passed away on December 19, 2022.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

