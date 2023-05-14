|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Services
|Name:
|Judith "Judy" Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 20, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 19, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Music Association or the American Parkinson Association
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Private Family Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Judy passed away on December 19, 2022. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
