Judith L. Galbreath
Service:Funeral 
Name:Judith Lynne (Ray) Galbreath 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Barnard, MO 
Previous:Zanesville, OH 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 8, 2022
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 8, 2022
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:1:00 PM
Memorials:Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Bram Funeral Home, or Cure Mitochondrial Disease, at curemito.org
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow, MO 
Notes:Judith passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com

