Service:Memorial 
Name:Judith Reidel 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Mason City, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:August 13, 2022 
Time:10:30am 
Location:First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia, Mason City 
Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia, Mason City
Visitation Day and Date:Aug, 13 2022 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Judith requested no flowers or plants and memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Mason City for the mission bed project; Community Kitchen Mason City; Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Mason City; First United Methodist Church Tipton IA for Shared Blessings or Rock Steady Boxing-YMCA Mason City. 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:There will be a time of fellowship with the family following the service. 

