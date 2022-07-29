|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Judith Reidel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Mason City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|August 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia, Mason City
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia, Mason City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Aug, 13 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30am
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Judith requested no flowers or plants and memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Mason City for the mission bed project; Community Kitchen Mason City; Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Mason City; First United Methodist Church Tipton IA for Shared Blessings or Rock Steady Boxing-YMCA Mason City.
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|There will be a time of fellowship with the family following the service.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Anniversaries
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 31