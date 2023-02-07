|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|Judy Alff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Anita, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
