Judy Ann Arterburn, 76, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Judy Ann Arterburn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021
Time: 1 pm
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021
Visitation Start: 12 pm
Visitation End: 1 pm
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in the name of the Villisca Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.