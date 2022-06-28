|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Judy Ann Ross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 2, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO.
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to South Nodaway R-IV School District, 209 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO,64423.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
|Mrs. Ross passed away June 22, 2022 in Maryville. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.
Judy Ann Ross, 79, Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
