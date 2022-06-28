Service: Memorial
Name: Judy Ann Ross
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Barnard, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO.
Visitation Location:  Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 1, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to South Nodaway R-IV School District, 209 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO,64423.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: Inurnment at a later date.
Notes:Mrs. Ross passed away June 22, 2022 in Maryville. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.

