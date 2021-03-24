|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Judy Benedict
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Rural Guss, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 26, 2021
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|2 PM
|Memorials:
|Maple Grove Church or Nodaway Saddle Club
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery at Guss, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Judy Benedict, 77, of Rural Guss, Iowa
