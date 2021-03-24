Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Judy Benedict
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Rural Guss, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 26, 2021
Time:2 PM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 26, 2021
Visitation Start:1 PM
Visitation End:2 PM
Memorials:Maple Grove Church or Nodaway Saddle Club
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery at Guss, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.