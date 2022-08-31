Judy Fastenau
Service: Funeral 
Name: Judy Fastenau
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 2, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location:

 St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Visitation Start: 12:00 noon
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Judy passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

