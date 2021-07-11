|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Judy Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Lied Library Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Judy passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Judy Gray, 74, of New Market, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
