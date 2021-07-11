Judy Gray
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Judy Gray
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:New Market, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 16, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Lied Library Foundation
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Judy passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

